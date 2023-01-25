Elderly woman dies in gas leak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 85-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out due to a gas leak at her house in Ramana Nagar in Perambur on Monday night.

The victim was identified as R Thatchayini, a retired government school teacher. She was living alone after her husband, Rangarajan, had passed away a few years ago.

On Monday night, neighbours and passersby who noticed smoke coming out of the house informed the fire service personnel. Fire and rescue service personnel from Perambur reached the spot and put out the fire after an hour. The ambulance crew declared the woman dead.

After preliminary investigations, police said, “We believe there was a gas leak and the woman failed to notice it. As soon as she lit the fire, it spread to the house,” said a police officer. Perambur police registered a case and began an investigation.

