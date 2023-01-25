Mrs Madhuram Narayanan Block at Cancer Institute gets facelift

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 23-year-old Mrs Madhuram Narayanan Block at the Cancer Institute has been renovated and modernised with a liberal donation from The Sanmar Group CSR Trust. The block was rededicated by N Kumar and Mr Vijay Sankar of The Sanmar Group at a brief ceremony.

R Seshasayee, chairman of the Cancer Institute, said, “For N Sankar, the purpose was more important than the money involved. He supported a number of institutions, including Cancer Institute, much before CSR was mandated.” He recalled the request he made to Sankar for the need to modernise the block, built in memory of Sankar’s mother in 2000, and indicated a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, to which he readily agreed. However, once the estimates were ready, even when the cost escalated to about Rs 6 crore, he immediately agreed and promptly sent the donation. Cancer care was one of his high-priority objectives, and he never hesitated to extend his support for the cause.

“At The Sanmar Group, healthcare projects are at the core of what we do,” said Vijay Sankar. “And this we do with meaningful partnerships with charitable hospitals like The Cancer Institute, with whom we share our vision of quality healthcare at an affordable cost for all.”

“It is a pleasure to see the Mrs Madhuram Narayanan Block, which was named after my mother, renovated and modernised,” said N Kumar. “For patients and their families who are going through both physical and emotional difficulties, it is heartening to know that this block will provide solace and enhance their comfort by the quality of the treatment provided to them. It is heartening that one my brother’s final wishes has been fulfilled.”

The Samar Group has consistently supported the Cancer Institute since 2000. Much earlier, KS Narayanan, chairman emeritus of The Sanmar Group, was a benefactor of the Cancer Institute. Over the years, The Group has contributed liberally towards infrastructure development, medical equipment and research activities in the Cancer Institute. The Group strives towards providing quality health care at an affordable cost to all by partnering with charitable medical institutions like Cancer Institute.

