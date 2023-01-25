Nurturing a nutrient-rich routine 

Sadhvika Srinivas By

CHENNAI: It is currently evident that nutrition is influenced by both extrinsic (food, xenobiotics, environment) and intrinsic (sex, age, gene variations) factors, separately and cooperatively. Extrinsic factors are important in dictating the efficiency of nutrient metabolism and health outcomes, including physical cues such as photoperiod and temperature. Intrinsic factors influence the efficiency of nutrient metabolism.

The gut microbiota represents an important interaction nexus for extrinsic and intrinsic factors that influence the metabolism of nutrients. A healthy diet is essential for good health and nutrition. It protects you against many chronic non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Eating a variety of foods and consuming less salt, sugars and saturated and industrially-produced trans-fats, are essential for a healthy diet. In order to facilitate and support these factors, it is essential to provide our body with the appropriate nutrients to prevent the onset or risk of certain diseases.

1.Protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient which supports the functioning and growth of the muscles and provides strength. Protein helps with acid-base balance, cell repair and growth, functions as an enzyme and transport carrier. Protein is also essential for blood glucose control and hair health. Protein can be obtained from both vegetarian sources (beans, legumes, nuts, soy) and non-vegetarian sources (animal meat, poultry, seafood).

2.Omega 3 Fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a group of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are important for a number of functions in the body. These fatty acids are the good fats which are beneficial for heart health. They also help with relieving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. The omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA are found in seafood, such as fatty fish (e.g. salmon, tuna and trout) and shellfish (e.g. crab, mussels and oysters). A different kind of omega-3, called ALA, is found in other foods, including some vegetable oils (e.g. canola and soy). Omega-3s are also available as dietary supplements.

3.Calcium

Calcium is an essential nutrient that is necessary for many functions in human health, including anti-ageing. Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body with 99% found in teeth and bone. Adequate calcium intake can reduce the risk of fractures, osteoporosis, and diabetes. Calcium is involved in vascular contraction, vasodilation, muscle functions, nerve transmission, intracellular signalling, and hormonal secretion. Calcium is found in milk and milk products, green leafy vegetables, figs, soy drinks with calcium, and ladies’ fingers.

4.Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host. They help to prevent or treat diarrhoea caused by infection and antibodies, they can improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and prevent gut dysbiosis. Probiotics help with the digestion of lactose and can reduce inflammation and allergies. They are beneficial for improving lipid and cholesterol levels. Sources of probiotics include yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha, tempeh, miso, fermented oats or rice, and apple cider vinegar.

5.Antioxidants

Oxidative stress plays an essential role in the pathogenesis of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. The modern lifestyle associated with processed food, exposure to a wide range of chemicals and lack of exercise play an important role in oxidative stress induction. However, the use of medicinal plants with antioxidant properties has been exploited for their ability to treat or prevent several human pathologies of which oxidative stress seems to be one of the causes. Antioxidants play a vital role in these defence mechanisms. In healthy organisms, protection against the harmful effects of reactive oxygen species is achieved by maintaining a delicate balance between oxidants and antioxidants. Exhausting exercises, long exercises, overtraining syndrome, and overcoming limits as a phase of the initial onset of overtraining syndrome, induce a significant response to oxidative stress. Sources of antioxidants include berries, broccoli, citrus fruits, moringa leaves, and nuts, etc.

