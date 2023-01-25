Republic Day: Drone ban on Wednesday, Thursday in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flying drones will be banned in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations. At least 6,800 police personnel are deployed to ensure a peaceful celebration in Chennai, apart from them, around 70,000 personnel are deployed in the state.

Seven-tier security will be in place at the Chennai airport from Tuesday onwards, said the police. According to police sources, the central intelligence agency has alerted the state police of a possible terror strike during the celebrations. “The state police has tightened security at temples, malls, bus stations, railway stations and other public gathering places,” said a press statement from the police.

Door frame metal detectors (DFMD) have been installed at the airport and sniffer dogs will be pressed into service. Flyers have been asked to avoid bringing jams, halwa, pickles, oil bottles and other banned items.

Traffic diversion

Following traffic diversion will be in place on January 26.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue up to the War Memorial will be closed for traffic from 6 am onwards till the celebration is over at around 9.30 am. Commercial vehicles plying from Adyar and proceeding to Parrys Corner will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R K Mutt Road V K Iyer Road Devanathan Street St Mary’s Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

