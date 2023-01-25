Home Cities Chennai

Republic Day: Drone ban on Wednesday, Thursday in Chennai

Seven-tier security will be in place at the Chennai airport from Tuesday onwards, said the police.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade was held at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flying drones will be banned in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations. At least 6,800 police personnel are deployed to ensure a peaceful celebration in Chennai, apart from them, around 70,000 personnel are deployed in the state.

Seven-tier security will be in place at the Chennai airport from Tuesday onwards, said the police. According to police sources, the central intelligence agency has alerted the state police of a possible terror strike during the celebrations. “The state police has tightened security at temples, malls, bus stations, railway stations and other public gathering places,” said a press statement from the police.

Door frame metal detectors (DFMD) have been installed at the airport and sniffer dogs will be pressed into service. Flyers have been asked to avoid bringing jams, halwa, pickles, oil bottles and other banned items.

Traffic diversion
Following traffic diversion will be in place on January 26.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue up to the War Memorial will be closed for traffic from 6 am onwards till the celebration is over at around 9.30 am. Commercial vehicles plying from Adyar and proceeding to Parrys Corner will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R K Mutt Road V K Iyer Road Devanathan Street St Mary’s Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Chennai
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp