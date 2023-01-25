Home Cities Chennai

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates CM’s Trophy, registration date for sports meet extended

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated sports contests for the CM’s Trophy, 2022-23 at May Day Park and Natesan Park.

By Express News Service

T Nagar, Chennai.

These contests will be conducted in January, February, and May. The state allocated Rs 47.05 crore for the contests. Of this, Rs 25 crore was allocated for prizes. The registration date was extended till January 29.
For the first time, sports competitions for CM’s Trophy are being conducted under five categories general, school students, college students, disabled persons, and government employees. In total, 50 sports competitions will be held for the CM Trophy. 

Meanwhile, the state issued a GO allocating `9.70 crore for a sports academy in Tondiarpet.  The GO was issued as per an announcement by CM Stalin in the state Assembly in 2022.  
 

