Vidyodaya alumni to reunite this Republic Day

CHENNAI: Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association (Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj) is having its Annual Reunion get together on January 26, at 3 pm at the Vidyodaya School Auditorium. This reunion has been held for over 23 years so that past students may get together informally and get an update about school activities. Old and retiring teachers are also honoured.

Twelve scholarships amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh (Rs 10,000 each ) for students from low socio-economic families studying in Vidyodaya will be distributed. These scholarships have been given regularly by the alumni for over 16 years and they hope to increase the number and amount every year. It will also be an afternoon of fun and games, nostalgia and a sumptuous high tea.

Vidyodaya is a 100-year-old premier girls school, which strives to give an all-round holistic education for girls, focusing on academics, sports, cultural and overall development. Up to 1970 boys were also educated till class 5. Several well-known and distinguished personalities have passed out of this esteemed institution.

Contact Vidyodaya Schools during working hours at 28340202, 28345307 or Vasanthi at 9841094333 for passes. Family, children and boys from the older batches are welcome to attend the reunion.

DEEDS AND HONOURS

