Home Cities Chennai

Vidyodaya alumni to reunite this Republic Day

Vidyodaya is a 100-year-old premier girls school, which strives to give an all-round holistic education for girls, focusing on academics, sports, cultural and overall development.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association (Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj) is having its Annual Reunion get together on January 26, at 3 pm at the Vidyodaya School Auditorium. This reunion has been held for over 23 years so that past students may get together informally and get an update about school activities. Old and retiring teachers are also honoured.

Twelve scholarships amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh (Rs 10,000 each ) for students from low socio-economic families studying in Vidyodaya will be distributed. These scholarships have been given regularly by the alumni for over 16 years and they hope to increase the number and amount every year. It will also be an afternoon of fun and games, nostalgia and a sumptuous high tea.

Vidyodaya is a 100-year-old premier girls school, which strives to give an all-round holistic education for girls, focusing on academics, sports, cultural and overall development. Up to 1970 boys were also educated till class 5. Several well-known and distinguished personalities have passed out of this esteemed institution.

Contact Vidyodaya Schools during working hours at 28340202, 28345307 or Vasanthi at 9841094333 for passes. Family, children and boys from the older batches are welcome to attend the reunion.

DEEDS AND HONOURS
Twelve scholar ships amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh (`10,000 each ) for students from low socio-economic families studying in Vidyodaya will be distributed. These scholarships have been given regularly by the alumni for over 16 years and they hope to increase the number and amount every year. It will also be an afternoon of fun and games, nostalgia and a sumptuous high tea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp