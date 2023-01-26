‘Kidnapped’ woman councillor, son rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A ward councillor of Gummidipoondi panchayat, Roja Ramesh (44), and her son Jacob (22), who was allegedly kidnapped by a gang on Tuesday morning were rescued from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to the police, Roja Ramesh’s husband Ramesh Kumar (46) is an AIADMK functionary and former head of Pallavada village panchayat. On Tuesday, when a relative came to visit them, he found the CCTV cameras damaged and the councillor and her son missing.

He immediately informed Ramesh Kumar, who lodged a police complaint. During a preliminary investigation, police found the CCTV cameras were damaged and the hard disk missing. The family car was also missing. Police traced the last mobile phone location of the councillor to Andhra Pradesh. Four special teams were formed and a search began.

On Wednesday morning, the mobile phone of the councillor was switched on and with the help of the signal, they were traced to Rallakuppam in Andhra Pradesh. Police rushed to the spot and rescued them. During an inquiry, Roja told the police that the gang did not take them to any specific location, but kept on driving, adding they were let go on Wednesday.

Roja told the police that kidnappers fired in the air but no ransom demand was made. Police are verifying the claims. Since Roja and Ramesh are in the sand mining business, police are trying to find out if a rival was behind the alleged incident.

