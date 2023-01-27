In Chennai to attend wedding, injured US man jumps out of ambulance, held by cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man from the USA who had come to the city to attend his friend’s marriage has been detained after he jumped out of an ambulance after damaging the back door of the vehicle on Wednesday.

The man identified as Gyani Marcelo from Florida in USA had come to Chennai to attend his friend’s marriage, said a senior police officer. He was staying in a luxury hotel in Periamet. At around 3 pm on Wednesday, Marcelo returned to the hotel.

“The man was inebriated and the room boy had to accompany him,” said a police officer. At around 12.30 am, Marcelo returned to the hotel lobby with blood dripping from his head. He had slipped and fell inside the room injuring his head, said the police.

Based on information from the hotel, an ambulance picked up Marcelo from the hotel. He was being taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment. However while crossing the Ripon Buildings, Marcelo broke the back door of the vehicle and jumped, the police officer said. “He broke the glass panel of the door, jumped out and ran off,” said a senior police officer.

On information, patrol police started to trace Marcelo, who meanwhile had reached the bike parking in Allikulam court complex. He was hiding among the bikes when the police team nabbed him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment with police protection.

After preliminary investigation police said Marcelo was scared when he was picked up by an ambulance as he thought an organ harvest gang had picked him up. Police said he might be let go with a warning.

