Home Cities Chennai

In Chennai to attend wedding, injured US man jumps out of ambulance, held by cops

The man identified as Gyani Marcelo from Florida in USA had come to Chennai to attend his friend’s marriage, said a senior police officer.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man from the USA who had come to the city to attend his friend’s marriage has been detained after he jumped out of an ambulance after damaging the back door of the vehicle on Wednesday. 

The man identified as Gyani Marcelo from Florida in USA had come to Chennai to attend his friend’s marriage, said a senior police officer. He was staying in a luxury hotel in Periamet. At around 3 pm on Wednesday, Marcelo returned to the hotel. 

“The man was inebriated and the room boy had to accompany him,” said a police officer. At around 12.30 am, Marcelo returned to the hotel lobby with blood dripping from his head. He had slipped and fell inside the room injuring his head, said the police.

Based on information from the hotel, an ambulance picked up Marcelo from the hotel. He was being taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment. However while crossing the Ripon Buildings, Marcelo broke the back door of the vehicle and jumped, the police officer said. “He broke the glass panel of the door, jumped out and ran off,” said a senior police officer.

On information, patrol police started to trace Marcelo, who meanwhile had reached the bike parking in Allikulam court complex. He was hiding among the bikes when the police team nabbed him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment with police protection. 

After preliminary investigation police said Marcelo was scared when he was picked up by an ambulance as he thought an organ harvest gang had picked him up. Police said he might be let go with a warning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp