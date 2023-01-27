Home Cities Chennai

Mayor R Priya unfurls national flag at Ripon Buildings

Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag at the Ripon Buildings on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. She also received salute from NSS students.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag at the Ripon Buildings on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. She also received salute from NSS students. A science exhibition by the corporation school students and cultural programmes were organised at the premises.

Following this, Priya awarded 100 corporation employees for performing well. She gave letters of appreciation to those who paid the highest property taxes and those who paid on time. She also awarded the medical officers, urban health nurses and family welfare counsellors for performing well on behalf of the directorate of family welfare. 

