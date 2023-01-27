Youngest Chennai councillor views Modi documentary on phone, detained

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday briefly detained Teynampet councillor A Priyadharshini during a protest against the Union government’s decision to block links on the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi. The protest was held in T P Chatram near the Ambedkar statue.

The protesters of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) affiliated to CPI-M had intended to share the link to the banned documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, in order to watch it together on their phones.

A senior police officer said, at least 14 protesters were taken into preventive detention and later released. However, the protesters were able to watch the documentary before the police arrived. Priyadharshini, who is part of the CPI(M), is the youngest councillor in Chennai, winning from ward no 98, Teynampet during last year’s local urban body polls with a margin of over 5,253 votes.

