After tiff with girlfriend, man sets Rs 50 lakh Mercedes Benz on fire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old doctor set on fire his Mercedes Benz car after a fight with his girlfriend, in Kancheepuram on Thursday night. Police said the incident took place around 9 pm in an open ground along the highway. Police said Kavin from Dharmapuri had finished his MBBS course at a private medical college in Kancheepuram last year and has been working in a private hospital.

His girlfriend Kavya (28) from the same college was working in a private clinic, said the police. On Thursday night, Kavin picked up Kavya from her residence in his Benz car worth Rs 50 lakh and they went to an isolated area near the lake in Rajakulam in Kancheepuram district. They allegedly had a fight, after which Kavin poured fuel on the car and set it on fire, said the police.

Passersby informed the fire and rescue personnel. Kancheepuram Taluk police registered a case and let Kavin go on station bail. The vehicle was completely charred, said the police.

