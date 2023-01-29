DVAC books ex-cop for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.7 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) booked a retired Grade-I constable for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.66 crore in his wife’s name, on Saturday. The accused, K Soundrarajan, worked as a constable in Central Crime Branch, Chennai. During his tenure at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, Chennai, on deputation between 2014 and 2020, he was involved in corrupt activities. During the check-in period, Soundrarajan acquired properties in Adambakkam, Guduvanchery, and Omalur in the name of his wife Uma Devi, added the release. The FIR said the percentage of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income could be estimated at 750.33%.