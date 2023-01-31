‘Armed’ robbery goes south as tipsy gang member tips over while fleeing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A gang of four, armed with pepper sprays and guns, barged into an ayurveda clinic in Sholinganallur and robbed the doctor of Rs 20,000. However, they got caught after one of the gang members slipped and fell while fleeing. They were later arrested by Tambaram police. Police said the gun used in the robbery was fake and the mastermind was a former partner in the clinic.

The arrested accused are V Sathyaseelan (36), R Prakash (38), A Vetriselvan (35) and R Prathap (35). After a preliminary investigation, police said Sathyaseelan was working as an assistant to Dr B Sathish Kumar (28), who runs an ayurveda clinic in Erikarai near Sholinganallur. Police said, Sathyaseelan and Sathish Kumar together opened the clinic in 2019. “Sathish Kumar learnt Sathyaseelan was selling medicines without his knowledge and decided to go alone. Sathyaseelan who was infuriated by this planned revenge,” said the police.

On Saturday, at around 10 pm, when Sathish Kumar was at the clinic, Prakash and Prathap posed as patients and gagged the doctor in his cabin. They held a gun to his and stole Rs 20,000 cash, his mobile phone and damaged the CCTV cameras and stole the recorder as well. Police said, before leaving, the gang pepper sprayed Sathish Kumar. A staff member raised an alarm. While fleeing, Prathap who was drunk, slipped and fell and was nabbed. Based on his inputs, others were picked up from a hideout in Vadapalani. Sathish Kumar was rushed to a hospital.

Preliminary investigations pointed out that the gang was involved in a spree of robberies in Cuddalore. “When a special team headed by an SI attempted to nab them, the gang attacked him,” said the police officer.

