The meen menu

CHENNAI: A trip to Chennai is incomplete without counting the waves, collecting seashells, and washing your feet in seawater. But while introducing someone to the Chennai food palate, we often opt for a crispy ghee dosa or a delightful mutton biryani instead of diving into the plethora of seafood options available in the city. Thus when The Raintree opened up a culinary fiesta of seafood, Feast From The Sea, on Friday, an air of curiosity swirled up around me. At Above Sea Level, the rooftop of the hotel, under the star-studded sky, not just the freshly cached fish but every seawater species was available, including crabs, lobster, prawns, squid, octopus — and the list goes on — were displayed.

The scene resembled one of a local market where we can pick our choice of fish, weigh it and the cost is estimated. But, contrary to the sounds of bargaining in a fish market, the fest greeted everyone with a melodious recital from Marcia and Marc. The breezy weather added to the soulfulness of the evening. As I glanced at the live crabs and prawns, executive chef Tamoghna Chakraborty welcomed me and said, “It is going to be a fishy affair.”

Fresh catch on the plate

The food fest is the hotel’s signature event and they have been successfully conducting it annually, from the last week of January to the first week of February, for the past fifteen years. “This particular time is chosen because of the suitable weather conditions. Also, a lot of foreigners will be participating in and attending the India International Leather Fair in Chennai during this time. It will be a wonderful experience for everyone,” shared Rajesh Elumalai, director operations, The Raintree.

For the night, more than 50 varieties of fresh catch from the Bay of Bengal were displayed on the table. “We don’t source it from the vendor, we buy it directly from the local fishermen,” said Rajesh. The preparations for the fest begin in the wee hours when the team goes to Kasimedu. “Now, the customers’ task is to choose what they want to eat and how they want to eat it. The rest will be taken care of by us,” assured the chef. Without further ado, the chef invited me to pick my choices. Taking his recommendation, I finally narrowed down my list to octopus, prawns, and emperor fish.

The chef generously offered to pick both scampi and tiger prawns to taste river and sea prawns for me. Narendra Kumar B, food and beverage manager, The Raintree explained, “We try to give our customers a full experience. Even if you have selected just one fish, the chef will be cooking half the fillet in one way and the other half in another method. We also prepare south Indian curries and utilise the head and the tail, which are usually discarded.”

The 30-45 minutes wait for my dish flew by as I was soaking in the glorious view of the Chennai skyline, only taking a break to glance at the live cricket match being screened on the premises. Serving the complimentary Greek salad the chef said, “The cooking happens while you enjoy the house salad and sip on your favourite drink. The seafood will be accompanied by a variety of options like mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, sautéed mushrooms, creamy spinach, herbed rice, steamed rice, and garlic naan.” A mix of cucumber, baby tomatoes, trio peppers, feta, and olives, the salad was a refreshing start to a night of spicy and tangy dishes. Consciously only munching on small portions and saving my stomach for the main course, I await to begin the seafood adventure.

Deep dive into the cuisine

The chef already noted my taste preference — not too spicy or sweet — He said, “We offer very mild spicy marination with provencal herbs, lemon garlic butter, and dill butter. Medium spice preferences include Arabic spices like Chermoula. For spice lovers, we offer the Reshad marination. In gravies, we present the Namma Chennai special meen kulambu.”

The tandoori tiger prawns served with the Peruvian green sauce had an elegant simplicity. Separating the outer hard layers, a bite into the tender fleshy part gave sour and spicy flavours. The Scampi paired with Chermoula, a north African marinade, blended perfectly with the charred crust and plump and juicy texture of the meat. The delicate and jelly-like octopus chunks simmering in the sauce were light and tangy. The thinly sliced fish fillets cooked in Reshad style grill that came along with mashed potatoes and grilled beans were another hit. The smoky outer layers gave an earthy flavour and a lemon squeeze added to the tanginess. The other half of the fillet was cooked in the south Indian style gravy, spiced up with red chillies. The succulent fillet blended into the gravy and left a fiery aftertaste. The dish was a good combination with Pondi rice and the right choice for a wholesome main course after snacking up on the grilled and barbecued fillets.

Per tradition, a paan after a meal eases digestion, commented Rajesh presenting a Malai Gilori. The creamy and milky invite into the stuffed dry fruits flagged off the end of the fish fiesta. “The festival is apt for a group of five-eight people. They can select a big fish and the different parts can be cooked in different ways,” said the chef adding that vegetarians can also come and dine in at the same time as the other dishes on the menu are also available during the festival season. Rajesh concluded, “During this time of the year no other hotels in Chennai offer a seafood festival. This has been the most successful food festival of our hotel. Experiencing this is something unique and everyone can go ahead with that.”

The fest will be conducted at the hotel til l February 12, from 7 pm.

For details, contact: 9150070921 or visit www.raintreehotels.com

