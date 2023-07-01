‘Plan on to exempt 8-house units from completion certificate’

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 01st July 2023

Real Estate Infrastructure Summit and Awards function was organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, said that measures would be taken to exempt the requirement of a completion certificate for a residential complex consisting of eight houses. The minister said this during the Real Estate Infrastructure Summit and Awards function held in Chennai on Friday.

The event, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), saw the minister voicing the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India’s (CREDAI) appeal to the government for such an exemption. He said there already exists an order for up to three houses.

He also said CREDAI has requested to increase the approved height of a site from 12m to 13m for residential purposes and 14m for commercial purposes. FICCI co-chairman Bhupesh Nagarajan, ANAROCK chairman Anuj Puri, and CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra delivered special addresses. Dr GSK Velu, chairman of FICCI-TNSC and S Sivagurunathan, president of CREDAI, were among the notable dignitaries present.

TNIE was the print partner for the event.

