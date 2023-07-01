Provisions sought to tax buildings on poromboke land

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Councillors, including Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar sought provisions to assess and tax buildings on poromboke land after obtaining an indemnity bond from the residents, in order to provide them with basic amenities, in the council meeting held on Friday.

‘Palavakkam’ D Viswanathan told TNIE that around 40,000 such buildings were estimated to be in various categories of Poromboke land and that they could be taxed after an indemnity bond that makes it clear that the land may be reclaimed by the government whenever the need arises. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar told the council that with no provisions to tax these buildings, the corporation was unable to provide them with even basic amenities.

Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said the civic body had sent a proposal to amend the urban local bodies act to provide the corporation with powers to collect tax for such buildings and has been in correspondence with the Commissionerate of Land Administration in order to look into this possibility.

Generally, property tax is not collected from the settlements since residents may use the tax receipts to claim ownership of the land. The commissioner also said that the corporation is also considering lowering the rent in some cases in order to ensure that the corporation’s shops find takers. He added that the Teynampet zone had the most number of vacant shops with 109 shops having no takers.

Meanwhile, R Jayaraman, councillor of ward 4, along with three other members of CPM, staged a walk-out against privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. B Vimala, councillor of ward 41 also sought a separate feeding room for councillors. She added at least three councillors had given birth recently and continue to attend meetings that span for four to five hours every month.

‘Teachers of schools taken over by corpn want transfers’

Chennai: Many teachers of government schools that were taken over by the corporation are opting for transfers so that they can continue working under the school education department, said councillors. Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan assured them that the civic body has asked the school education department to conduct special counselling to bring in teachers who are interested in shifting to corporation schools. As per the G.O., teachers working in these schools were given three years to shift back. “However, the teachers shifted as soon as possible because of this several teachers got transfers to nearby government schools in the same district,” said a member of the PG Teachers’ Association.

