Rs 6.3 crore withdrawn with 37 self-cheques, corporation panel head seeks probe

CHENNAI:  Accounts committee chairman K Dhanasekaran alleged that officials in the Teynampet zone have illegally withdrawn crores of rupees through self-cheques between 2019-2021.

In the year 2020-2021, zonal officials withdrew Rs 6.34 crore through 37 self-cheques at an average of `17 lakh per cheque he said, adding the limit to make such a withdrawal is only Rs 20,000 per cheque. In 2019-2020, around Rs 2.3 crore was withdrawn. These transactions have not been audited.

“I request the commissioner to instruct the officials to stop withdrawal through self-cheques. In addition, the transactions done so far should be audited and a report submitted to the accounts committee,” he further said.

He also said that in Zone 9 in 2020-2021, expenditure in 38 Amma Unavagams amounted to Rs 9.54 crore. However, the revenue from these canteens was only Rs 1.5 crore. “Although the corporation and the state government don’t aim to earn a profit from these canteens and keep it running as a welfare measure, the excessive expenditure should be investigated,” he said.

