Auto driver hacked to death by gang in Chennai, five held

CHENNAI: An auto driver was hacked to death by a gang after being chased into a provision store in Velachery on Friday evening, hours after he had an argument with a group of history sheeters over the phone for threatening his friend. Guindy Police have arrested five people so far in connection with the murder and have launched a search for seven others.

The deceased was identified as K Dinesh of Velachery. According to police sources, K Udaya (22) of Pallikaranai and K Manivannan (24) and Adambakkam was released from jail in another case on Thursday and were part of the gang that chased and murdered Dinesh.

The incident happened around 10 pm at a provision store on Vandikkaran Street. Police investigation revealed that Dinesh ran into the store and told the staff that he was being chased by a gang. Within minutes, two men holding weapons ran into the shop and asked the shop owner to leave. The shop owner, C Murugan, escaped and alerted the authorities. Guindy police reached the scene and Dinesh, who was in a pool of blood was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police secured Udaya and Manivannan with their weapons. They had allegedly asked associates of Robin, an imprisoned rowdy, to join their gang which had led to a war of words. Learning of the threat from Udhaya and Manivannan on one of his friends, the deceased had called them up and issued threats, after which the duo hacked Dinesh to death.

Guindy Police have also arrested S Kameshwaran (24), M Eswar (23) and R Pravin (22). Search is on for seven others who were accomplices in the murder.

