Fisher smashes friend’s head with rock, held

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:15 AM

CHENNAI:  A fisherman was arrested for allegedly smashing his friend’s head with a rock after an argument in Ennore on Saturday night. The accused, Govindan (58), was arrested.

Ennore police identified the deceased as Ranjith Kumar, who lived alone. As a result, he would spend his nights on the beach. Two days ago, police said, Ranjith and Govindhan were drinking alcohol and got into an argument. On Saturday night, Govindan found Ranjith alone on the beach. They had another argument, and Govindan allegedly threw a rock at Ranjith’s head and fled the spot.

On Sunday early morning, passersby found Ranjith’s body, which was recovered by the police and sent to a government hospital for an autopsy. The police got to know of Ranjith’s tiff with Govindan and zeroed in on him. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court.

