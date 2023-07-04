Home Cities Chennai

46-year-old killed, 10 injured as govt buses collide near Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu

A 46-year-old man was killed after two SETC buses collided near Madurantakam on Monday morning. Ten others were injured in the incident.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 46-year-old man was killed after two SETC buses collided near Madurantakam on Monday morning. Ten others were injured in the incident. Pattalam police identified the deceased as Ashok Kumar of Thiruvarur.

The police said on Monday morning, a government bus was coming to Chennai from Tiruvannamalai. When it neared Madurantakam, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into another government bus that was going in front of it. This bus was coming from Tiruvannamalai.

In the impact, Ashok Kumar who was on the Tirunelveli bus suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Upon information, Pattalam police rushed to the spot and sent the injured people to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Ashok Kumar’s body was also sent to the hospital for a postmortem. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour along the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway. The police said preliminary inquiries suggest that as it was raining in the morning, the bus driver could have lost control as the roads were slippery.

