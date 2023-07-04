Financier murder: 5 months on cop held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly five months after a financier was kidnapped and murdered, the CMBT police have now arrested another accused in the case. The person was identified as A Amalraj (44), a head constable with Poonamalle Crime Wing.

Eight other accused were arrested in February of this year. A senior police officer said, “Amalraj was identified in February itself but when the summons was sent, he went on an extended medical leave citing health issues.”

He was a friend of the main accused, L Venkateswaran alias Chotta, and was present when deceased B Babuji was kidnapped and beaten up. Amalraj was in an inebriated state and did not inform the police about the incident, the police said.

He was booked under section 202 of the IPC. After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. In February, Babuji, a financier, was kidnapped and murdered by a gang. His body was then burnt near a garbage dump near Mangadu.

CHENNAI: Nearly five months after a financier was kidnapped and murdered, the CMBT police have now arrested another accused in the case. The person was identified as A Amalraj (44), a head constable with Poonamalle Crime Wing. Eight other accused were arrested in February of this year. A senior police officer said, “Amalraj was identified in February itself but when the summons was sent, he went on an extended medical leave citing health issues.” He was a friend of the main accused, L Venkateswaran alias Chotta, and was present when deceased B Babuji was kidnapped and beaten up. Amalraj was in an inebriated state and did not inform the police about the incident, the police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was booked under section 202 of the IPC. After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. In February, Babuji, a financier, was kidnapped and murdered by a gang. His body was then burnt near a garbage dump near Mangadu.