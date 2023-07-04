Home Cities Chennai

‘Maalikafoor’ honours two legends on stage

The two female characters, Dr Uma and M Rani were apt as Ganga Devi and Subadhra.

It had been said that Malik Kafur was a character who lived with RS Manohar till his last breath.

By K V Vasudevan
CHENNAI: The kingdom of Delhi led by Jalaluddin is grappling with an unanswered question, like the query posed in Nayakan, whether the protagonist is a good or bad person. Who is Malik Kafur? Was he an outrageous thief or a eunuch slave general of Alauddin Khalji, the Delhi Sultanate ruler? On the eve of the 99th birth anniversary of legend dramatist RS Manohar on June 29, when his nephew S Shivpprasadh revived his masterpiece Maalikafoor at Rasika Ranjani Sabha, the audience witnessed a play reminiscent of a James Hadley Chase novel. The play under the banner of Nataka Kavalar Chemal RS Manohar’s NXGs (written by Madurai Thirumaran) is all about the intelligence of Kafur, who in every frame has an answer to the probing questions against him. 

Malik Kafur is man Friday for Sundara Pandian and works to help him get the throne. Veera Pandian along with Vikrama plead with Ramachandra Nayakar to scuttle the devious ways of Sundara Pandian and Kafur. When the plot thickens, it is a test of the IQ of the audience. Donning the dual act of the titular character and direction (assisted by his daughter S Sruuthi), Shivpprasadh judiciously unravelled the tricky knots. The segments where Alauddin and Kafur in disguise enter Devagiri have been told with a degree of conviction.

There is a vested interest for Kafur to extend the Islamic Kingdom in Devagiri in the form of Alauddin tying the knot with Subadhra The actors play their part unflinchingly and meet the demand of an engrossing plot. The two female characters, Dr Uma and M Rani were apt as Ganga Devi and Subadhra. The characters stand tall with razor-sharp dialogues backed by arresting costumes. N Singaraja sets the early spark playing Jalaluddin to his heart’s content. M Rajamansingh as Ramachandra Naicker, V Venkat, M Dhanush and M Sriram did well to understand the grammar of the Pandiyan kingdom through the characters of Sundara, Vikrama and Veera respectively. RM Vignesh Chellappan as Alauddin, lends the sublime balance to the plot. 

Kafur is outspoken, and without mincing words he concedes that he was blessed with wealth, his political intelligence is no patch on the brain of the Tamilians. No praise can be too high for the dapper Shivpprasadh, playing the author-backed role with refreshing freedom. The actor draws deep from his reserve to lend solidity and substance to unparallel heights. His body language, the voice modulation and the timely pause enrich the value of the final denouement.

The variety of picturesque stage scene backdrops with the background score of Guha Prasath and GN 
Viishwaajay lend the desired momentum culminating in an absorbing climax. It had been said that Malik Kafur was a character who lived with RS Manohar till his last breath. Poetic justice had been done by the Production House, the bunch rising as one to salute the two greats (in their own rights) — Manohar and Kafur.

TAGS
Malik Kafur RS Manohar play Maalikafoor Rasika Ranjani Sabha James Hadley Chase novel
