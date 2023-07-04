Rain Check

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monsoon is a blessing. Or, one can even say that the monsoon comes as a result of the prayers of millions. At the same time, the season demands extra care in every routine activity.

When we walk, when we travel, and when we drive… The rainy season demands special attention to every small thing.

Since rain makes our roads extremely vulnerable — water logging, deceiving potholes, lack of visibility, slippery surfaces, danger lurks in every corner. Add to that irresponsible driving, accidents are bound to happen. So, let’s look at what all precautions one needs to make for a safe journey.

SPEED & CONTROL

Braking distance increases on wet surfaces. So it’s best to keep a larger distance from the vehicle in front and speed in check. This gives you adequate room to brake and react. It will also provide you with a better view of the potholes, debris, mud and water on the road ahead.

When driving in rainy weather, we face the issue of aquaplaning or hydroplaning. A layer of water forms between the wheel and the road. This condition can be very dangerous as the vehicle can move side-wards as if our control on brakes and steering has gone.

Hold the steering wheel straight and gradually ease your foot off the accelerator. As you slow down, you should be able to feel your wheels gaining traction and you’ll get back control. Make slow and steady movements of the steering wheel and gently use your brakes. If your car has cruise control, switch this off when driving in wet conditions.

LIGHTS

During reduced visibility conditions, drive with your headlights and fog lights on as it makes you more visible to other drivers. Some people use their hazard warning lights (blinking all indicators simultaneously) during rain. The hazard lights are supposed to be used when the vehicle is stationary in a dangerous spot. So your moving car could be mistaken for one that’s stopped.

FUEL, FOOD AND SAFETY KIT

There is a greater chance of getting stuck in a traffic jam during the monsoon season. This means, there must be enough fuel. Keep some water and snacks handy. Tyre puncture kit, towel, torch, etc, can also come in handy.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

New Releases

Upgraded HOP OXO e-bike

HOP OXO, an indigenous electric bike, is integrated with a wide array of prominent features and a five-inch Advance Information Display with an IP67 rating for protection against dust, dirt and water splashes while ensuring seamless functioning. OXO works on a 72 V architecture with a 6,200-watt peak power motor delivering 200Nm of wheel torque. OXO has three ride modes (eco, power and sport) with an additional turbo mode for OXO X. HOP OXO X has a top speed of 90 Kmph in Turbo mode and accelerates from 0-40km in just 4 seconds. Powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery with smart BMS and 811 NMC cells, OXO has a 3.75KWh battery pack delivering an industry-leading real range of 150km per charge. Upgraded HOP OXO is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom without subsidy).

Luxury meets muscle

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has launched the iconic and timeless automotive icon, the SL, in its most advanced AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ roadster version. The new Mercedes-AMG SL combines the sportiness of the original with the unique luxury and technological excellence that characterise modern Mercedes-Benz models. The SL 55 4MATIC+ features a Petrol V8 engine with twin turbochargers; produces 700Nm torque and generates 350kW with a top speed of 295km/h. The luxurious roadster features the return of the classic soft top. The AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ pricing starts from `2.35 cr (All India ex-showroom).

All new SHINE 125

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the new OBD2-compliant Shine 125. The vehicle is priced starting at Rs 79,800 (ex-showroom Delhi). At the heart of Shine 125 ticks BSVI OBD2 compliant Honda’s 125cc PGM-FI engine with Enhanced Smart Power. The motor ensures a quick, silent, jolt-free start. It comes with a bold front visor with chrome garnish, premium chrome side covers, graphics and an attractive chrome muffler cover. It has a simple meter design, a smart tail lamp and trendy black alloys. Shine 125 is available in two variants — Drum & Disc.

TYRES

The condition of the tyres is very important in monsoon driving. Many ‘occasional drivers’ take them for granted. ‘This bald tyre is enough, as my drive is very short’ is the common attitude. But this can be fatal on a rainy day.

Tyre treads (the grooves on the tyre surface) play an important part in improving grip. The treads act as channels to disperse water and ensure optimal contact between the rubber and the road. Worn tyres or bald tyres will not be able to displace water and will surf or slide.

Here’s what you need to keep in mind: Ensure tread depth is at least 2mm. Most tyres will have tread wear indicators — small cross ribs set in the main grooves, about 1.5 to 2mm in height. Once the tyre surface is level with these ribs, it’s time to replace the tyre.

Flooded streets

Rains are very unpredictable now and there may be times you are forced to travel through a waterlogged street. Before you start, it’s best to assess the depth of the water by looking at the vehicles in front of you. Move only if it seems safe. If you move, stick to a lower gear, preferably first gear, and keep the engine RPM up. This will prevent water from entering the exhaust.

WIPER

Wiper gets the lowest care from car owners. We think of wiper conditions, only when our vision becomes hampered. So, make sure your wiper blades are clean. Also, top-up on the wiper washer fluid to clean mud splashes and sprays from the vehicles passing by.

BRAKES

Properly working brakes become particularly important during monsoon, as the stopping distance of vehicles tends to increase in the wet. When driving during heavy rains or just after driving through large puddles, make sure you dry the brakes by lightly tapping them intermittently.

When driving in rainy weather, we face the issue of aquaplaning or hydroplaning. A layer of water forms between the wheel and the road. This condition can be very dangerous as the vehicle can move side-wards as if our control on brakes and steering has gone. Hold the steering wheel straight and gradually ease your foot off the accelerator. As you slow down, you should be able to feel your wheels gaining traction and you'll get back control. Make slow and steady movements of the steering wheel and gently use your brakes. If your car has cruise control, switch this off when driving in wet conditions. LIGHTS During reduced visibility conditions, drive with your headlights and fog lights on as it makes you more visible to other drivers. 