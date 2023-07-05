Home Cities Chennai

22-year-old woman throws newborn into lake, arrested in Chennai

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for killing her newborn girl, born out of wedlock, by throwing her into a lake on Sunday.

By Express News Service

The police said on Monday afternoon they received a tip-off that a baby was found dead near a lake in Velachery. The police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. Inquiries revealed that the baby was born to Shoba (name changed).

The police said Shoba married a few years ago and has a two-year-old girl with her husband. The police added that Shoba had an affair and got pregnant. She managed to conceal the pregnancy by claiming she had put on weight. She delivered the baby on Sunday and threw it in the lake. Shoba was arrested. The police are investigating whether the baby’s father was also involved in the murder.

