Kauvery’s new initiative brings robotic surgeries to TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet announces the launch of the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries. The launch also marks the first-ever robotic surgery programme for kidney transplant in the state. This initiative will revolutionise surgical treatments by leveraging cutting-edge robotic technology.

The institute will bring together surgeons skilled in robotic surgeries in the fields of gastroenterology, hepato- pancreato- biliary surgery, urology, oncology, cardiothoracic surgery and in transplant, particularly kidney transplantation and live liver donor operations.

At the heart of this programme lies the da Vinci, a fourth-generation robotic system renowned for its exceptional precision and 3D vision technology. This advanced system empowers surgeons with the ability to visualise the most intricate vessels and tissues with unparalleled clarity. Furthermore, the robotic arms are designed to access anatomical regions that may pose challenges for human arms, ensuring comprehensive and better surgical outcomes.

Highly skilled and experienced surgeons will be part of the Institute

“Embracing robotic technology in our surgical practices is a revolution for achieving excellent outcomes in complex surgeries. With the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries, we can achieve unprecedented precision and visualisation, with high-definition cameras.

The robotic arms have increased degree of movements as compared to human arms. This enables precise and safe surgery even under the most challenging circumstances,” says Dr Swaminadhan Sambandam, lead, Multi Organ Transplant, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

Speaking at the launch, Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, says, “The fusion of engineering and medical expertise creates pathways for exceptional solutions, such as robotic surgeries. It is truly commendable to witness Kauvery Hospital, equipped with physician scientists possessing the acumen to administer cutting-edge treatments. Collaborating with the research wing at IIT-M, Kauvery Hospital is poised to drive further technological breakthroughs in healthcare, with a comprehensive plan soon to be unveiled.”

CHENNAI : Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet announces the launch of the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries. The launch also marks the first-ever robotic surgery programme for kidney transplant in the state. This initiative will revolutionise surgical treatments by leveraging cutting-edge robotic technology. The institute will bring together surgeons skilled in robotic surgeries in the fields of gastroenterology, hepato- pancreato- biliary surgery, urology, oncology, cardiothoracic surgery and in transplant, particularly kidney transplantation and live liver donor operations. At the heart of this programme lies the da Vinci, a fourth-generation robotic system renowned for its exceptional precision and 3D vision technology. This advanced system empowers surgeons with the ability to visualise the most intricate vessels and tissues with unparalleled clarity. Furthermore, the robotic arms are designed to access anatomical regions that may pose challenges for human arms, ensuring comprehensive and better surgical outcomes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highly skilled and experienced surgeons will be part of the Institute “Embracing robotic technology in our surgical practices is a revolution for achieving excellent outcomes in complex surgeries. With the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries, we can achieve unprecedented precision and visualisation, with high-definition cameras. The robotic arms have increased degree of movements as compared to human arms. This enables precise and safe surgery even under the most challenging circumstances,” says Dr Swaminadhan Sambandam, lead, Multi Organ Transplant, Kauvery Group of Hospitals. Speaking at the launch, Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, says, “The fusion of engineering and medical expertise creates pathways for exceptional solutions, such as robotic surgeries. It is truly commendable to witness Kauvery Hospital, equipped with physician scientists possessing the acumen to administer cutting-edge treatments. Collaborating with the research wing at IIT-M, Kauvery Hospital is poised to drive further technological breakthroughs in healthcare, with a comprehensive plan soon to be unveiled.”