Sale of tomato through PDS shops begins in Chennai

Tomato being sold for `60/kg at a ration shop in Korattur on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the wholesale price of tomato hovering around Rs 90-Rs 100/kg at the Koyambedu vegetable market, the state government started selling the kitchen staple at Rs 60/kg through 82 ration shops on Tuesday.

People have urged the government to increase the quota to two kg. “Only if we buy two kg, it will last for one week to 10 days. Otherwise, we will have to stand in the queue for the next three-four days to buy it again,” said a consumer who bought tomatoes from a fair-price shop in Velachery.

However, many others returned home empty-handed as the stock got over by noon. “Many people came after the stock got over and we told them to come early tomorrow as we expect more stock will arrive tomorrow,” said the in-charge of a co-operative society outlet near RA Puram.

Over the past few days, prices of other vegetables have also shot through the roof. Ginger is being sold at Rs 200/kg, beans at Rs 100/kg, brinjal at Rs 40/kg, beetroot at Rs 60/kg, small onion at Rs 150/kg, drumstick at Rs 60/kg and yam at Rs 40/kg.

The supply of tomatoes at the Koyambedu market was around 400 tonnes, whereas the usual supply is 800 tonnes per day. Tomatoes are usually procured from Madanapalle, Punganur, and Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, Sreenivasapuram, Chintamani, and Kolar in Karnataka, and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. Due to high demand throughout the country, we are finding it difficult to procure sufficient stock, said traders.

