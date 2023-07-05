Seeking health in sesame seeds

Angelina Rose J By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Veganism is becoming a popular dietary trend among many, especially after the pandemic. If you look at a vegan’s dietary charts, you can find traces of sesame seeds among other seed supplements in various food items as they contain rich amounts of protein. Dr PV Lakshmi, chief dietician at Gleneagles Global Health City, says, “A lot of people are becoming more conscious about their skin health and hair growth.

Sesame seeds contain vitamin B which will help to maintain those facets of their daily life.” She further talks about the advantages of sesame seeds and how to include them in our daily dietary habits.

Advantages

Sesame seeds have a high calcium content which is excellent for bone health. Even if a person has 100 grams of sesame seeds, they provide 975 milligrams of calcium which even milk can’t even offer.

These seeds also have a large amount of fibre content which regulates cholesterol levels and protects the heart. They also have high insoluble fiber content which aids in digestion and prevents constipation.

Sesame seeds also contain healthy fats such as polyunsaturated fats (41%) and monounsaturated fats (39%) which helps in the circulation of blood and lowers LDL cholesterol levels.

They have other minerals and nutrients and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and zinc that prevent inflammation, build immunity, and aid in blood cell formation.

They are also a good source for rejuvenating the skin as they have high contents of collagen which is produced by zinc that helps in repairing damaged tissues.

Since sesame oil is produced from these seeds, they aid in protection against bacteria such as Staphylococcus and Streptococcus and also other variants of fungi.

Consuming sesame oil could increase platelet count.

How to include in your diet

Can be used to make sesame balls which are good for diabetic people.

Could be eaten as a snack by roasting the seeds.

Can be blended and made into a powder as a side dish for breakfast dishes such as idli and dosa.

Could be included as a garnish in any vegetable-oriented dish.

Could be used in soups.

Could be used in making granola bars and bread rolls.

According to Dr Lakshmi, consuming too much of sesame seeds can do more harm than good. They should be taken cautiously as they contain oxalic and phytic acids which decrease the absorption levels of calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. If a person wants to be aware of whether they are allergic to sesame seeds, they could consult a nutritionist or dietician before including them in their diet.

Nutritional break-up

Per day: 1 tbsp

51.57 kilocalories

1.06 g of fiber

87.75 mg of calcium

1.31 mg of iron

31.59 mg of magnesium

42.12 mg of potassium

1.6 g of protein

Recipe

Sesame Smoothie

Ingredients:

Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp

Banana: 1/2

Oranges: 2

Milk: 1/2 cup

Ground cinnamon: 1/4 tsp

Vanilla extract: 1/4 tsp

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Ice cubes: 2

Method

Roast the sesame seeds in a pan on medium heat. Remove from the pan when they are darker and start to smell fragrant.

Blend all the seeds in a blender until they are finely ground.

Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until smooth.

