Home Cities Chennai

Shelter home administrator arrested for sexually harassing inmates, staff in Chennai

Collector orders probe after female staff alleges harassment in a recent social media post

Published: 05th July 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police conducting an inquiry at the privately-run home in Thiruporur on Tuesday. The place was sealed | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 65-year-old administrator of a privately-run home in Thiruporur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a female staff and some inmates. Authorities sealed the place after it came to light that the home was constructed illegally.

The accused was identified as Veeramani (65) from Chengalpattu district. Police said he started the home for the elderly, destitute, and people with disabilities and mental health issues in 1994. A few days ago, a female staff member of the home posted on social media that Veeramni had sexually harassed her and a few inmates of the home.

Following this, district collector Rahul Nath ordered the District Revenue Officer (DRO) to conduct an inquiry. The DRO and other officials visited the home on Monday night. After inquiring some of the inmates, the complaint was found to be true. On Tuesday morning, Thiruporur police arrested Veeramani from his residence and took him to the home. “After inquiries, we found that Veeramani has sexually harassed the staff and also some women with mental illness. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.

The officials added that the collector had instructed the revenue officials to verify documents on permission of the building. “The authorities found out that the building had been constructed on a waterbody and permit documents were missing,” said the police. 

Following Veeramnai’s arrest, the 55 inmates of the home were shifted to other homes. While people with mental health issues were shifted to a government-run home in Kilpauk, others were shifted to three government-run homes in Chengalpattu.

The women with mental health issues were also sent for medical tests. The collector has ordered to shut down the home until further orders. A police source said, “During nights, Veeramani would send the staff away to be alone with the inmates.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexually harassing inmates privately-run home Thiruporur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp