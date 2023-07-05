Shelter home administrator arrested for sexually harassing inmates, staff in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old administrator of a privately-run home in Thiruporur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a female staff and some inmates. Authorities sealed the place after it came to light that the home was constructed illegally.

The accused was identified as Veeramani (65) from Chengalpattu district. Police said he started the home for the elderly, destitute, and people with disabilities and mental health issues in 1994. A few days ago, a female staff member of the home posted on social media that Veeramni had sexually harassed her and a few inmates of the home.

Following this, district collector Rahul Nath ordered the District Revenue Officer (DRO) to conduct an inquiry. The DRO and other officials visited the home on Monday night. After inquiring some of the inmates, the complaint was found to be true. On Tuesday morning, Thiruporur police arrested Veeramani from his residence and took him to the home. “After inquiries, we found that Veeramani has sexually harassed the staff and also some women with mental illness. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.

The officials added that the collector had instructed the revenue officials to verify documents on permission of the building. “The authorities found out that the building had been constructed on a waterbody and permit documents were missing,” said the police.

Following Veeramnai’s arrest, the 55 inmates of the home were shifted to other homes. While people with mental health issues were shifted to a government-run home in Kilpauk, others were shifted to three government-run homes in Chengalpattu.

The women with mental health issues were also sent for medical tests. The collector has ordered to shut down the home until further orders. A police source said, “During nights, Veeramani would send the staff away to be alone with the inmates.”

