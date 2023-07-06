Courting success

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is very important to know about menstruation. Get educated and think about it. Then you can’t be scared about anything. Talking about menstruation is normal,” says PV Sindhu, internationally-acclaimed badminton champion and the brand ambassador of Stayfree, a menstrual hygiene brand at a meet-and-greet hosted recently. Sindhu is considered one of India’s most successful sportspersons, having made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two consecutive Olympic medals at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020, respectively. Excerpts from a candid conversation.

What are your aspirations?

There are a lot of dreams. And of course one would only want to achieve greater heights and become successful in life. But I think to achieve that everybody needs to work hard and be smarter. It’s very important to stay happy, be confident and be unstoppable. Things like menstruation shouldn’t stop you from doing anything.

What made you fall in love with badminton?

It was my own interest. I started playing this sport and my parents supported me. I’m very thankful that they encouraged me and supported me in whatever I wanted to do. And of course, from that point of time, I’ve never looked back and have just been aiming higher, achieving my dreams and being successful in what I do. I feel this is only the beginning and a way to go on.

How’s the journey been for you?

Definitely a roller coaster. Since 2016, my life has changed a lot. Five years ago it was completely different and now if you talk about it, it’s completely different — so definitely a good roller coaster, but I’ve learned and experienced a lot, even from my mistakes.

How do you unwind after a bad day at work?

Life is all about ups and downs. Sometimes you might be really good, sometimes it might not be your day. And of course, every day is not your day. You can’t play everything right. So it’s important to understand that it is alright to do this and we need to understand that there are a lot more chances in life and when you do this, it’s not the end of the world. You will learn from your mistakes. It is also important to bounce back stronger, come back stronger, and learn from your mistakes. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’ve come back stronger always because every day is a learning process. How much ever you achieve, how much ever successful you have been, I think every day is a new day, every day you keep learning.

If you have to share one memorable match, which one would that be?

Well, there are a lot of matches. I think my first match was when I won my under-10. After that I think the most memorable one would be my first medal and World Championships in 2013 and, of course, the Olympics where my life has changed a lot. The 2019 World Championships also where I got the gold for the country and 2021 Tokyo.

