Plastic hazards, stray suffers

A report recently described how a pregnant cow and its calf died after consuming nearly 71 kg of plastic and other waste.

By Sharannya Bajoria
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is a known fact that plastic poses a great threat to human health, poisoning our food chain and the environment. The restrictions imposed on single-use plastic bags, recycling, and promoting substitutes are some ways adopted by the government and organisations to reduce plastic toxicity. However, little attention is paid to the effects of plastic on stray animals.

Raising awareness about plastic toxicity must not stop. Avoiding single-use plastic and opting reusable plastic bags and containers can keep the areas you live in considerably plastic-free. It is also important to separate the trash. When we throw away food wrapped in plastic, scavenging strays consume them along with plastic and other toxic materials leading to poisoning and eventual death.

Be careful about where you are discarding plastic bags, tags and rings as these could choke a helpless stray to death. A report recently described how a pregnant cow and its calf died after consuming nearly 71 kg of plastic and other waste. This news devastated me.

Let us all be a little more empathetic to the lives around us. The world is a beautiful place and every being has an equal right to live in it. Our small acts of kindness could go a long way in saving these stray’s lives. Let us strive toward achieving that goal.

Sharannya Bajoria is a class 11 student from Kolkata, who is extremely passionate about animals

