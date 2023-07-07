A delight from the house of Koothu-p-Pattarai
CHENNAI: A play from Koothu-p-Pattarai is often one that is not to be missed by both the drama buffs and the media. Keeping up with that legacy was Padukalam, with six shows on the trot. One can safely say that the play is a modern version, pitching the grand epic of Mahabharata in contemporary times. Penned by the late Tamil playwright and founder of the troupe, Padma Shri recipient N Muthusamy, the tradition of therukoothu is nicely woven. One gets the feel of all the characters belonging to the streets of some village in Tamil Nadu.
There is no love lost between Bheema and Duryodhana, so effectively told in the dialogues and the strong body language. The story goes back to the time when Bheema had a rivalry with his cousins, the Kauravas, his target mainly Duryodhana. For strong reasons too, as Duryodhana and his uncle Shakuni had devised many means to kill him. But, Bheema had weathered all that storm thanks to a drink given by Nagas which made him immune to all venom.
The grand mixture of traditional Tamil, local usage of the language as in villages paint a everyday picture of the grand conflict between Bheema and Duryodhana. This technique brings the play closer to the audience, asthey are bound to identify themselves in the written text, brought to life by the hard working, well rehearsed efforts of the Koothu-p-Pattarai actors. Not to forget the choreography and direction of Kalai Chozhan, his orchestrated efforts of his long stint at Koothu-p-Pattarai pronounced in every frame.
Actors play their part to the T, backed by wastute musical score of N Manikandan.
CAST AND CREDIT
Riyazhini Sundaramurthy: Panchaali
R Sri Devi: Banumathy
Aara Ajith: Sanjayan
Kungumaraj Muthusamy: Duchandhana
Kalai Chozhan: Bheema
Suganthan Selvaraj: Krishnan
E Karthick: Duryodhana
M Ramesh Bharathi: Kattiyakkaran
AR Ram Selvan: Dritharashtra
CR Rahul: Arjunan
GM Naveen Raj: Sagadhevan
Nellai Manikandan: Music
Mohammed Umar D: Lighting design
Natesh Muthuswamy: Play design