Gang hurls bombs, hacks man outside court in Chennai

Published: 07th July 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chengalpattu court

The attack took place in front of the Chengalpattu court on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was brutally attacked in front of the Chengalpattu court with country bombs and machetes by a gang on Thursday. Police said the health condition of the victim, Lokesh from Tambaram, is critical. 

Police said Lokesh has several cases including murder pending against them and was out on bail recently. The trial for a murder in 2015 was underway and he was summoned to appear in court on Thursday. 

“Around 9am, Lokesh was having a drink at a juice shop near the court complex. A gang of six men on motorbikes reached the spot and hurled two country bombs, injuring Lokesh severely,” said the police. 

The gang then proceeded to attack him with machetes and hacked him on his head, shoulder and neck. People at the shop and nearby took to their heels in panic. Quoting witnesses, police said the attack happened within a few minutes. Police personnel from the court rushed to the spot and sent Lokesh to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital in an ambulance.  

“The case Lokesh was connected with was registered by the Peerkankaranai police. We are tracking the suspects,” Chengalpattu SP V Sai Praneeth said. Police suspect that the rival gang might have staged the attack.

