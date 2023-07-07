Home Cities Chennai

Three college students held for hooliganism at railway station in Chennai

On information, the government railway police formed a special team to nab them.

Published: 07th July 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The miscreants have been bookImage for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three Presidency College students were arrested on Thursday by the government railway police for carrying weapons, damaging the windows of a suburban train and endangering the lives of passengers in it at the Wimco Nagar railway station on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused threw stones at the train following a clash with Pachaiyappa’s College students. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. As per a press note, the arrested were identified as S Sarveshwaran (22), G Giritharan (19) and K Mouleeshwaran (18). 

The police said that on Wednesday around 3:15 pm, when a suburban train bound for Sullurpet from Chennai Central stopped at Wimco Nagar Railway Station, the three were seen walking with knives and stones. They got near the train and threw stones at Pachaiyappa’s College students travelling in the train, during which the windows were shattered. 

On information, the government railway police formed a special team to nab them. On Thursday, the police identified and arrested the trio. The police said that a case was booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 294(b), 332, 336, 506(ii); TNPPDL Act section (3) r/w  IR Act sections 152,153. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Presidency College students Wimco Nagar railway station hooliganism
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp