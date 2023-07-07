Three college students held for hooliganism at railway station in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three Presidency College students were arrested on Thursday by the government railway police for carrying weapons, damaging the windows of a suburban train and endangering the lives of passengers in it at the Wimco Nagar railway station on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused threw stones at the train following a clash with Pachaiyappa’s College students. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. As per a press note, the arrested were identified as S Sarveshwaran (22), G Giritharan (19) and K Mouleeshwaran (18).

The police said that on Wednesday around 3:15 pm, when a suburban train bound for Sullurpet from Chennai Central stopped at Wimco Nagar Railway Station, the three were seen walking with knives and stones. They got near the train and threw stones at Pachaiyappa’s College students travelling in the train, during which the windows were shattered.

On information, the government railway police formed a special team to nab them. On Thursday, the police identified and arrested the trio. The police said that a case was booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 294(b), 332, 336, 506(ii); TNPPDL Act section (3) r/w IR Act sections 152,153. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.

CHENNAI: Three Presidency College students were arrested on Thursday by the government railway police for carrying weapons, damaging the windows of a suburban train and endangering the lives of passengers in it at the Wimco Nagar railway station on Wednesday. The police said that the accused threw stones at the train following a clash with Pachaiyappa’s College students. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. As per a press note, the arrested were identified as S Sarveshwaran (22), G Giritharan (19) and K Mouleeshwaran (18). The police said that on Wednesday around 3:15 pm, when a suburban train bound for Sullurpet from Chennai Central stopped at Wimco Nagar Railway Station, the three were seen walking with knives and stones. They got near the train and threw stones at Pachaiyappa’s College students travelling in the train, during which the windows were shattered. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On information, the government railway police formed a special team to nab them. On Thursday, the police identified and arrested the trio. The police said that a case was booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 294(b), 332, 336, 506(ii); TNPPDL Act section (3) r/w IR Act sections 152,153. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.