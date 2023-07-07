Toddler falls from third floor in Chennai, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from the third floor of his house near Madhavaram on Wednesday.

The Madhavaram police identified the boy as Shyam, the second son of Rahul, who hails from Bihar and works as a load man in a lorry company at Madhavaram. The couple and sons Varun (3) and Shyam were residing in a single-room accommodation on the terrace of an apartment complex.

“On Wednesday afternoon, when Rahul was at work, Pooja was busy doing her household chores. As she was away from the children, Shyam allegedly crawled towards the staircase on the third floor. He must have put his head inside the railings and accidentally slipped and fell to the ground. His head was severely injured,” an officer said.

Hearing the noise, Pooja rushed to the scene and found her son three floors down. With the help of her neighbours, Shyam was rushed to a nearby hospital and was referred to Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, the Madhavaram police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from the third floor of his house near Madhavaram on Wednesday. The Madhavaram police identified the boy as Shyam, the second son of Rahul, who hails from Bihar and works as a load man in a lorry company at Madhavaram. The couple and sons Varun (3) and Shyam were residing in a single-room accommodation on the terrace of an apartment complex. “On Wednesday afternoon, when Rahul was at work, Pooja was busy doing her household chores. As she was away from the children, Shyam allegedly crawled towards the staircase on the third floor. He must have put his head inside the railings and accidentally slipped and fell to the ground. His head was severely injured,” an officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hearing the noise, Pooja rushed to the scene and found her son three floors down. With the help of her neighbours, Shyam was rushed to a nearby hospital and was referred to Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, the Madhavaram police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.