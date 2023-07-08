Home Cities Chennai

18-year-old girl stabbed by stalker at St Thomas Mount in Chennai

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm on Friday. Police have launched a hunt for the man, who fled the scene after the incident. She is stable, said the police.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college girl was stabbed by a man in full public view in St Thomas Mount after she rejected his overtures. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm on Friday. Police have launched a hunt for the man, who fled the scene after the incident. She is stable, said the police.

The girl, Lavanya (name changed), is studying at a college in Adyar and lives with her parents in St Thomas Mount. “After finishing college on Friday, Lavanya got down from an MTC bus and was walking home, when the accused identified as Naveen intercepted her,” said a senior police officer.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Naveen was seen arguing with Lavanya. “The victim walked away from the spot and at that time Naveen pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck. She screamed for help and fell to the ground,” said a senior police officer. As onlookers came to her rescue, Naveen fled.

Onlookers rushed her to a private hospital in Manapakkam. Based on a complaint, Nandambakkam police registered a case and have launched a hunt for Naveen, who lives in Kalaignar Nagar in St Thomas Mount.

