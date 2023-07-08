Blackmailed by fraudster, 20-year-old beauty parlour employee kills self

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide after she was allegedly blackmailed by a cyber-criminal. The police said the victim, Asha (name changed), was working in a beauty parlour in Otteri. Four months ago, Asha met a guy online, who claimed to be a businessman from London. After chatting casually for a few days, the guy told her that wanted to marry her and would soon come to Tamil Nadu to meet her, added the police. Later, they exchanged phone numbers.

“Asha then allegedly stopped talking to the man, but he kept on calling and texting her. A few days ago, the man called Asha and told her that he had sent her foreign currency as a gift, and it was with the customs department. To release the gift, she had to pay Rs 45, 000. He then gave her the bank details and asked her to transfer the amount. When Asha refused to pay the money, the man allegedly threatened her claiming that since the customs department had her name and address, police would book a case and arrest her,” said a police officer.

Scared by this, Asha allegedly paid Rs 50,000 in two instalments.  But, the man allegedly demanded more money from her. Unable to bear the blackmail, Asha died by suicide on Thursday. Police found a suicide note which said, “I was scared of getting arrested by the police and hence I am taking the extreme step.” She did not name anyone in the note, the police said. Police registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is on. A preliminary investigation suggested that the caller was from New Delhi. A probe is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

