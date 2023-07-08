Engage in a weekend of responsible pet ownership at Chennai Sante

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: iAdopt, a pet adoption organisation, announces the Pawllywood Fest Season 2 sponsored by Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), a one-of-a-kind pet adoption drive that also promotes responsible pet ownership along with other fun activities.

The event will take place this weekend and the next (July 15 & 16) at Chennai Sante, CERC Campus, Kalakshetra, and is set to offer a unique opportunity for animal enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their love for pets while making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.

This year’s fest will showcase a variety of attractions, including a merchandise area with pet-themed products, a fundraiser to support iAdopt’s rescues, and numerous exciting events for visitors to participate in, ranging from engaging workshops to entertaining performances!

Attendees will also have the chance to meet adoptable cats and dogs. iAdopt’s dedicated team has successfully placed over 1,000 dogs and cats in loving homes over the past three years. The organisation has also collaborated closely with other pet adoption groups, extending their support to help facilitate adoption activities.

For details, visit www.iadopt.in or connect with them on Instagram on @iadopt.in.

