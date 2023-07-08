Tamil Nadu pact: Microsoft to train rural children on technologies & tools  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu school education department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with software major Microsoft to implement Technical Education and Learning Support (TEALS) programme to give rural students the opportunity to learn the latest technologies and tools. The agreement was signed by school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is visiting the US along with senior officials of the department, and Microsoft officials.

In a video, the minister said the initiative is part of the state government’s effort to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education among government school students. The programme will give rural students the opportunity to be introduced to the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics.

To start with, it will be implemented in 13 schools, benefiting 3,800 students in Classes 6 to 12. Anbil Mahesh said, “Several states wanted to partner with Microsoft for this programme. But TN became the first to do it due to the encouragement of CM. An inauguration programme will soon be held in the CM’s presence.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the minister on signing the agreement. The pact will help rural students access advanced technologies on a par with developed nations, opening up global opportunities and career pathways, said Cecil Sunder, Director - Data and AI Solutions and Strategy (US Manufacturing) at Microsoft.

