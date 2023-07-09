Home Cities Chennai

‘Godman’ held for killing wife; arrested in Chennai after 18 months

A special team tracked Ramesh and learnt that he had donned the the garb of a godman and returned to the city.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Godman held for killing wife

Ramesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old ‘godman’ who allegedly murdered his wife about 18 months ago and fled the city was arrested on Friday. Police said the accused had disguised himself to escape the law. Police said the accused, Ramesh from Otteri, was working in a private company. He and his wife Vani were married for 16 years. However, he suspected fidelity and often quarrelled with her. On December 20, 2021, Ramesh smashed

Vani’s head with a rock, hid the body under the cot along with laundry and cardboard boxes and fled. Vani’s mother, who came to the house on December 22, found the body and informed the police. A special team tracked Ramesh and learnt that he had donned the garb of a godman and returned to the city. Police nabbed him at 4.20 am on Friday when he tried to board a train to Delhi from Central railway station. He has been remanded in judicial custody

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai godman
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp