‘Godman’ held for killing wife; arrested in Chennai after 18 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old ‘godman’ who allegedly murdered his wife about 18 months ago and fled the city was arrested on Friday. Police said the accused had disguised himself to escape the law. Police said the accused, Ramesh from Otteri, was working in a private company. He and his wife Vani were married for 16 years. However, he suspected fidelity and often quarrelled with her. On December 20, 2021, Ramesh smashed Vani’s head with a rock, hid the body under the cot along with laundry and cardboard boxes and fled. Vani’s mother, who came to the house on December 22, found the body and informed the police. A special team tracked Ramesh and learnt that he had donned the garb of a godman and returned to the city. Police nabbed him at 4.20 am on Friday when he tried to board a train to Delhi from Central railway station. He has been remanded in judicial custody