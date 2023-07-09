Latest innovations, tech on display as Agri-Business Festival gets cracking in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever Agri-Business Festival that showcases the products of the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across the state and the latest technologies and innovations in equipment used for agricultural works as well as for value addition of agricultural products.

A massive exhibition, part of the festival, is under way at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam till Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam said similar agri-business festivals cum exhibitions will be organised at the district level in the coming days.

Stalin recalled the schemes being implemented for the welfare of the farmers and for improving agricultural works, infusing latest techniques, encouraging young entrepreneurs and the like. He said the state has achieved 120 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain production, and the overall production of paddy, millets, and pulses have exceeded the previous year’s tally. Desilting delta areas and other works have been given priority by this government.Stating that though agriculture has been our culture, the Chief Minister said, it has not become a profitable profession yet.

“To make agriculture a profitable profession, the state government is conducting this agri-business festival cum expo instead of organising just agri expo. The uzhavar sandhais were introduced by former chief minister M Karunanidhi to provide an opportunity for farmers to sell their own products without the intervention of intermediaries. After this government assumed office, 100 uzhavar sandhais have been revived and works are on to establish 10 new uzhavar sandhais,” he said.

The chief minister said the government has provided Rs 12.45 crore as financial assistance to FPOs and has provided marketing facilities to sell their products too. He said the government has plans to increase agricultural exports.

On the occasion, Pudukottai Organic FPO and Kazhani FPO from Gobichettipalayam received the award for efficient functioning from the Chief Minister. Mangalore Millets FPO from Cuddalore district, Thoothukudi Pulses FPO, and Veerapandiya Kalanjia Jeevitham FPO from Salem received the Best FPO award. The best agricultural exporter award was won by Prathiba Cashews from Panruti.

In the expo that features 176 stalls, 86 are occupied by 188 FPOs. 90 stalls have been put up by agriculture-related departments, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), NABARD, agricultural entrepreneurs, private organisations, exporters of agricultural products, banks and FPOs from other states.

Most of the stalls put up in the FPOs are selling millet, traditional rice varieties, pulses, edible oils, vegetables etc. Agriculture-related interactive sessions were also held as part of the festival where experts from the field spoke.On Sunday, interactive sessions on digital marketing, buyers-sellers meet, etc are planned. Over 5,000 farmers from across the state are expected to take part in this mega event.

