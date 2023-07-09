Woman cons man on matrimony site in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Avadi police for cheating a man of Rs 9 lakh after posting a fake profile on a matrimony site. The suspect was identified as V Usharvana Sathya from Bengaluru. Police said the victim, S Ashok Chaitanya (33) from Andhra Pradesh, is working in a private company in Chennai. Last year, he had uploaded his profile on a matrimony website, found Sathya and the two had started to talk over phone.

Sathya, instead of sharing her pictures, kept sending pictures of a model to Chaitanya. The man, in turn, kept sharing his private pictures with her. A few months later, Sathya started asking him for money, and Chaitanya sent her Rs 9 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 65,000 over a period of few months. But, whenever Chaitanya brought up the topic of marriage, Sathya kept giving evasive replies. When a suspicious Chaitanya picked up an argument with her, Sathya threatened to release his private photos on the internet and blocked his number, police said.

Chaitanya lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Avadi city police. The police traced the number to a hostel in Madiwala, Bengaluru, and arrested the woman. Police seized eight laptops, six SIM cards and found that Sathya had created 8 different email ids for different profiles on matrimony sites. She had committed similar offences, police said.

