Evening rain brings respite from heat in TN, Puducherry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places for the next six days until July 15, according to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast. Heavy rain may be on the cards on July 12 and on July 13 for the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore.

On Sunday evening, parts of the city received light to moderate rains. As of 7:30 pm, observatories in Valparai recorded 5 mm of rain whereas the weather station in Chennai’s Madhavaram recorded 1 mm of rainfall. On Sunday, Devakottai in Sivaganga, parts of Kallakurichi, Coimbatore, Villupuram, Nilgiris, Pudukkottai and Perambalur recorded light to moderate rainfall.

As for Chennai, the sky conditions are expected to be cloudy with the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 48 hours.

