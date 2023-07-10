Ride like a king: Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Majestic tusker that gallops like a stallion — it’s the perfect way to describe the ride that is Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

Great comfort, a powerful engine, and a stunning design are the basic requirements of everyone’s dream cruiser. And Super Meteor 650 is the best option available for cruiser enthusiasts, as it was designed to encapsulate the dreams of every rider.

And after riding this speed machine for two weeks through the city and open highways, my experience with the cruiser was nothing short of a delight, even an ardent off-road lover like me fell in love with this Meteor.

The standout feature, as Enfield claims, is the cruiser’s high-powered engine. With the 650-cc parallel-twin engine below you providing ample torque, power, effortless acceleration and an impressive top speed, you can do wonders on the road.

Even if you ride the bike through the city streets, the Super Meteor offers a thrilling experience. You feel the power at your fingertips. Another important feature of the bike is its armchair-like riding position, something that most cruiser bikes offer. The feet-forward foot controls and raised, wide handlebars with well-padded grips made my 200-kilometre journey, pure joy.

The long single seat and the back support also provide a comfortable ride for the pillion rider.When I went on top speed, it felt like I was ‘floating on the air’. At those speeds, the engine feels calm, as the windblast isn’t much of a bother.

The stability on the road, even while manoeuvring the bike at 100 kmph, is another important feature. Even while riding in the heavy rain, the fat rear tyres and the suspension ensured clear stability for a beast that weighs nearly 241kg.

The windscreen that comes with the top-end model also acts as a barrier to resist the wind. However, the suspension’s performance while juggling through city potholes was terrible, as the rider could feel the vibration on their back.

The Super Meteor 650’s integration with modern technology is another added advantage. With features such as LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and advanced braking systems, it ensures both safety and convenience. Its instrument cluster combines the timeless elegance of an analogue speedometer with the functionality of an LCD for essentials such as revs, gear indicators, fuel gauge, clock, and trip meter.

In the dark, the LED lights, which are new for RE, provide excellent visibility. Though the cruiser provided an average mileage of 20-25 on the highway, the fuel gauge meter’s performance made it uncomfortable. The fuel indicator on the meter sometimes started blinking even after filling its 15.7-litre fuel tank.

The smoothness of shifting gear was another impressive feature that the RE paid attention to. Compared to other 350 machines, Meteor offers worry-free gear shifting. The biggest disadvantage of this Meteor is the bad turning radius, usual for a cruiser. It may take the space required by a car to make a U-turn or while riding down a small road. Since the bike weighs 241kg, it will be difficult for a normal person to push or move it manually. So, don’t expect perfection while riding through the busy city roads.

The lack of accessories, which include a crash guard, is another disadvantage. While the Enfield gives much importance to the safety feature, it shouldn’t compromise on the crash guard and other basic accessories.

The build quality of this bike is excellent. So is the design. Well-painted panels, metal parts mostly blacked out, and the switchgear being absolutely premium just add up to a much better experience.

This Meteor is available in five striking colours — Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer, which comes kitted out with a windscreen, deluxe seat, and pillion backrest, is available in two distinctive finishes — Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Overall, the Meteor 650 has set a new benchmark for cruisers. Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser enthusiast or a rider looking to embark on a new adventure, the Super Meteor 650 is a dream come true.

Price

Astral: Rs 3,48,900

Interstellar: Rs 3,63,900

Super Meteor 650

(Tourer) Celestial: Rs 3,78,900

SPECS

Engine type: Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-cooled

Displacement: 648cc

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Maximum power: 34.6 kW (47PS) @7250 rpm

Maximum torque: 52.3 Nm @5650 rpm

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate

Gearbox: 6 Speed constant mesh

Fuel supply: Electronic Fuel Injection

Air cleaner: Paper element

Engine start: Electric

Headlamp: FPL 1.55 W LED

Dimensions

Wheelbase: 1,500 mm

Ground clearance: 135 mm

Length: 2,260 mm

Width: 890 mm (without mirrors)

Height: 1,155 mm

Seat height: 740 mm

Kerb weight: 241 kg (with 90% fuel & oil)

Fuel capacity: 15.7 litres

Brakes & tyres

Front tyre: 100/90 - 19 M/C 57H (tubeless type)

Rear tyre: Rr. 150/80 B16 M/C 71H (tubeless type)

Brakes (Front): Single 320mm disc, twin-piston floating caliper

Brakes rear: Single 300mm disc, twin-piston floating caliper

ABS: Dual channel



