Two Nigerians among three held for cheating man in Chennai of Rs 1.22 lakhs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The east zone cyber crime police of the Greater Chennai Police arrested three people, including two Nigerians from Haryana, who were involved in cheating a man of Rs 1.22 lakh recently.

The police identified the accused as Hugo Francisco (40) and Duru Clinton (27) of Nigeria and Tabitha Ana (32) of Manipur. The police said the victim, Mohan (name changed), was contacted by a woman on social media in May. She introduced herself as a businesswoman based in London.

The duo exchanged mobile numbers and started talking. A few days later, the woman told Mohan that she had sent a gift to him and it was with the customs. She convinced him to pay Rs 1,22,840. After paying the amount, Mohan realised that he was conned. He then lodged a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and analysed the bank details and mobile phone networks of the victim and the fraudsters, which revealed that the fraudsters were located in Faridabad. A police team went there on July 7 and nabbed the group the next day. All three arrested accused were brought to Chennai on Sunday.

