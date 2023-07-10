Home Cities Chennai

Two Nigerians among three held for cheating man in Chennai of Rs 1.22 lakhs

The police identified the accused as Hugo Francisco (40) and Duru Clinton (27)  of Nigeria and Tabitha Ana (32) of Manipur.

Published: 10th July 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The east zone cyber crime police of the Greater Chennai Police arrested three people, including two Nigerians from Haryana, who were involved in cheating a man of Rs 1.22 lakh recently.  

The police identified the accused as Hugo Francisco (40) and Duru Clinton (27)  of Nigeria and Tabitha Ana (32) of Manipur. The police said the victim, Mohan (name changed), was contacted by a woman on social media in May. She introduced herself as a businesswoman based in London.

The duo exchanged mobile numbers and started talking. A few days later, the woman told Mohan that she had sent a gift to him and it was with the customs. She convinced him to pay Rs 1,22,840. After paying the amount, Mohan realised that he was conned. He then lodged a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and analysed the bank details and mobile phone networks of the victim and the fraudsters, which revealed that the fraudsters were located in Faridabad. A police team went there on July 7 and nabbed the group the next day. All three arrested accused were brought to Chennai on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp