Woman pushed during quarrel dies in Chennai, neighbour held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman, who fell down the second floor of an apartment in Tiruvottiyur, after she was allegedly pushed by her neighbour following a petty quarrel, died on Saturday night. Although the accused had fled on July 1, the day of the incident, he was caught the next day and has now been charged with murder.

Tiruvottiyur police identified the deceased as Vasanthi, a resident of Thiyagarajapuram. On July 1, an argument broke out between Vasanthi’s husband, Pushpakanthan, and their neighbour Kumar (48), over her habit of keeping footwear in a box outside their house. This irked Kumar, who worked as a helper to a fisherman and would often result in arguments.

A senior police officer said, “On the day of the incident too an argument had broken out between Vasanthi, Pushpakanthan and Kumar. Things got out of hand quickly and turned into a brawl between the two men, prompting Vasanthi to intervene. In the melee, Kumar pushed her away and she fell through the portion cut out for ventilation. While such openings are supposed to be covered with an iron grill, this spot just had a plastic sheet over it. She fell to the ground and sustained grievous injuries.” She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she died on Saturday night.

Vasanthi is survived by her husband and a son, a Class 11 student. Police said they have not booked or arrested anybody other than Kumar. “The house owner passed away a few years ago and his wife is bedridden. His two daughters collect the rent,” the officer added.

Woman killed as car hits parked govt bus

Chennai: A 40-year-old woman died after the car that she was travelling in hit a government bus parked along the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway, early on Sunday. Four others travelling with her, including her husband and two daughters, sustained injuries. Acharapakkam police identified the deceased as Thangamegala, of Maduravoyal, who was on her way to Thoothukudi with husband Muthu Durai and their daughters. The car driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Orathi and hit bus. No passengers were hurt, said the police. On information, police transferred the injured to a government hospital. Thangamegala’s body was sent for an autopsy.

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman, who fell down the second floor of an apartment in Tiruvottiyur, after she was allegedly pushed by her neighbour following a petty quarrel, died on Saturday night. Although the accused had fled on July 1, the day of the incident, he was caught the next day and has now been charged with murder. Tiruvottiyur police identified the deceased as Vasanthi, a resident of Thiyagarajapuram. On July 1, an argument broke out between Vasanthi’s husband, Pushpakanthan, and their neighbour Kumar (48), over her habit of keeping footwear in a box outside their house. This irked Kumar, who worked as a helper to a fisherman and would often result in arguments. A senior police officer said, “On the day of the incident too an argument had broken out between Vasanthi, Pushpakanthan and Kumar. Things got out of hand quickly and turned into a brawl between the two men, prompting Vasanthi to intervene. In the melee, Kumar pushed her away and she fell through the portion cut out for ventilation. While such openings are supposed to be covered with an iron grill, this spot just had a plastic sheet over it. She fell to the ground and sustained grievous injuries.” She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she died on Saturday night.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vasanthi is survived by her husband and a son, a Class 11 student. Police said they have not booked or arrested anybody other than Kumar. “The house owner passed away a few years ago and his wife is bedridden. His two daughters collect the rent,” the officer added. Woman killed as car hits parked govt bus Chennai: A 40-year-old woman died after the car that she was travelling in hit a government bus parked along the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway, early on Sunday. Four others travelling with her, including her husband and two daughters, sustained injuries. Acharapakkam police identified the deceased as Thangamegala, of Maduravoyal, who was on her way to Thoothukudi with husband Muthu Durai and their daughters. The car driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Orathi and hit bus. No passengers were hurt, said the police. On information, police transferred the injured to a government hospital. Thangamegala’s body was sent for an autopsy.