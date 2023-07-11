A teacher training course for creatives in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Natya Yoga TTC, a first-of-its-kind 200-hour yoga teacher training online course spanning six months, offers an internationally recognised certification with a special focus on holistic fitness programmes for dancers, musicians and performing artists. Through a multi-disciplinary approach to training, you will gain the expertise required to create optimal and impactful fitness programmes tailored to both general fitness enthusiasts and the specific needs of artists.

Candidates must be above 16 years of age, and have basic proficiency in listening, speaking, reading, and writing English. It is open to both Indian and foreign nationals and is suitable for dancers, musicians, performing arts students, performing artists, teachers, fitness coaches, and individuals interested in learning. Prior dance and music knowledge is not required, but exposure to any art form is a plus.

To register, fill out and submit the form: https://forms.gle/HAwe1hUa3yVkSzLb7. Then, a brochure will be mailed along with, a detailed document addressing Frequently Asked Questions. Register using the payment options mentioned in the brochure with a lock-in registration fee and avail of the introductory offer. Limited seats only.

Admissions are open for August 2023.

