Mounted wing constable kills self in Ayanavaram 

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district. His wife Priya is also a constable and is attached to the armed reserve (AR) unit in Tirunelveli. 

CHENNAI:  A 27-year-old police constable attached to the city mounted police branch died by suicide at his room in Ayanavaram on Monday, allegedly over personal issues. Police sources said that the constable had got married just three months back. 

“On Monday, he reported to work at 5 am. Around 10 am, he sought permission from his senior officer stating that he was feeling unwell and retired to his room, which he shared with another police constable,” said a senior police officer.

Around noon, when his roommate returned, he found Arun unconscious in the room. He alerted colleagues and senior officers who rushed the constable to a hospital where he was declared dead. Ayanavaram Police registered a case and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Hospital and College for postmortem. Police sources said that a suicide note was recovered in which the deceased had mentioned troubles in the family. 

According to a police official, Arun had attempted suicide twice in the last two months and was given counselling too.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

