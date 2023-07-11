PMK man killed by gang in Chengalpattu, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old PMK functionary was hacked to death by a six-member gang in Chengalpattu on Sunday night. A special police team shot one of the suspects in the leg and nabbed him on Monday after he allegedly attacked them.

The victim, Nagaraj from Makkamchandu in Chengalpattu district owned a retail store near the tower clock in the market. “On Sunday at around 11 pm, Nagaraj finished work and was leaving for home when a gang of six men reached there in three motorbikes. An argument ensued and they hacked Nagaraj with machetes,” said a senior police officer.

On information from passersby, an ambulance crew reached the spot and declared Nagaraj dead. Chengalpattu town police registered a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu government hospital. Around 50 PMK cadre staged a protest on hospital premises at midnight.

Police suspect a gang rivalry for the murder. On Monday, a special team received a tip-off that a suspect was spotted near the railway tracks in Pulipakkam. When the team reached the spot, the suspect identified as Ajay (20) from Chinnanatham hurled stones at the police personnel. An SI then shot Ajay on the left leg and he was arrested and taken to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for treatment.

Quoting the doctors, police said Ajay is stable and the bullet was removed from the leg. The special team also picked up another suspect at Paranur tollgate. He was detained for questioning.

