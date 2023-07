Power cut in parts of Chennai for maintenance work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, said Tangedco in a statement.

#Maintenance

Dear Consumers,due to necessary maintenance works power supply will not be available on Tuesday 11.07.2023 9am-2pm, at certain locations of Tambaram,Guindy,Porur & KK Nagar Divisions. Kindly refer to below detailed information on areas to be affecpic.twitter.com/VxEyxgeK4N — TANGEDCO Official (@TANGEDCO_Offcl) July 10, 2023

TAMBARAM: KADAPPERI Kannan street, GST road, Thomas street, Sangam road, MGR road, Bajanaikoil street RADHA NAGAR Bharathipuram, Annamalai street, Kamarajar street IAF Vedan kannappan street, Balaji Nagar, Thiruvalluvar street, Immanuvel street RAJAKILPAKKAMPart of Madambakkam main road, PTC colony, Koushik Avenue, Velachery main road part, Anna street, Vijayalakshmi street TNSCB Nethaji nagar, Ottiyambakkam main road, Oodai street PERUMBAKKAM Dharmalinga nagar, Veerasamy nagar, Perumalkoil street MADAMBAKKAM Thirumagal nagar, Thriuvalluvar street, Gandhi street, Vengaivasal main road, Anna street, Nehru street and above all surrounding areas.

GUINDY: RAJBHAVAN Mosque colony, Pillayarkoil street VANUVAMPET Mahalakshmi nagar, Income Tax colony, Nilamangai nagar and above all surrounding areas.

PORUR: Mangadu, Mettu street nagar, Kundrathur road, Bai kadai, Bhellnagar, Aarthi industrial estate, Ponniamman koil street MANGADU Ganapathy nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Mangalapuram, Balajinagar, IYYAPPANTHANGAL Chinnakoluthuvanchery, Jothi nagar, Part of Baraniputhur, Ananda Appartment THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sambandham nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Vijaya Raja nagar, 1st main road Thirumudivakkam sidco, Royal castle apartment, Somangalam area, Poondhandalam, Mellalthur, Gandhi nagar CHEMBARAMBAKKAM Nazarathpet panchayat, Agaramel panchayat, Part of Malaiyampakkam POONAMALLEE Brodies road, CRM nagar, Rose garden and above all surrounding areas.

KK NAGAR: PT Rajansalai, Alwarthirunagar, Kodambakkam, Virugambakkam, Chinmayanagar, KK nagar Substations are including all areas.

