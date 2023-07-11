Home Cities Chennai

Unleashing a seafood extravaganza

Published: 11th July 2023 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Get ready to have your taste buds transported to a world of gastronomic wonders with The Carl’s Kitchen. They bring you an array of innovative dishes that infuse the magic of the ocean.

A journey that began in 2016, with seven years in R&D, it has evolved each day as a responsible brand using sustainable seafood sourced from the wild that complies with regulations that consider the long-term vitality, impact and population of fish species used. They believe in the parent company, JMJ Sea Food’s motto that there should not be exploitation of marine habitats or environmentally destructive fishing methods. 

From humble beginnings as a cloud kitchen, it now operates five outlets — Palladium at Velachery, VR Mall at Anna Nagar, One Paramount at Porur and Marina Mall on OMR within food courts, along with a dine-in outlet at lower ground floor, Forum Vijaya Mall.

The Carl’s Kitchen also bakes its own bread, makes its own sauces, and crafts its own desserts. They offer an elaborate menu of 80+ choices; 10 healthy beverages in the form of Kombucha and six choices of desserts.

From salads, quick bites, burgers and pizzas to a desi, continental and oriental menu, they have it all. Some of their bestsellers are Soft Shell Crab n Chips, Fish N Chips, Crispy Cuttle Fish N Chips, Pepper Crab Nachos, Louisiana Tuna Salisbury Steaks and Black Sea Burgers (with no food colouring).

They have launched their online delivery channel via https://www.thecarlskitchen.com/thecarlskitchen; Swiggy; Zomato; Swiggy Dine Out; Zomato Gold; Dine In Online.

